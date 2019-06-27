Former Palisades coach accused by former Parkland students of sexual contact

NOCKAMIXON TWP., Pa. - A former high school teacher and coach is facing additional charges after at least four former Parkland School District students said he had inappropriate sexual contact and conversations with them.

Christian Willman, 39, had been previously charged with sex assault by a sports official, sexual contact with a student, corruption of minors and related offenses. Those charges stemmed from his time employed at Palisades High School.

At least four former Parkland School District students reported he had inappropriate conversations and sexual contact with them while they were under his supervision, according to court records.

Willman now faces several more charges, including institutional sexual assault and corruption of minors. The incidents happened between 2002 and 2009, according to court records.

Parkland School District said Willman was a Technology Education teacher at Parkland High School from 2001-2011.

Willman also served as a technical director of theater productions, a high school stagecraft advisor and the assistant boys soccer coach at various times during his tenure.

He had resigned from Parkland in August 2011.

Parkland School District said it had received information about the allegations in March 2019. The information was reported to law enforcement authorities through the Lehigh County District Attorney's office.

He had previously been been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with two of his students at Palisades High School.

Willman was an engineering teacher, club advisor and girls soccer coach at Palisades High School, the district said in a news release to parents.

State police say he sent inappropriate texts to a 16-year-old student in 2013 and 2014, and invited her over to drink when his wife and kids weren't home, according to court documents.

In 2017, he began a relationship with another 16-year-old student, state police said. He sent her sexual messages over social media and sexually assaulted the student, including at least one incident at the high school, investigators said.

Willman was placed on administrative leave in April 2018 when the district learned about allegations of misconduct, officials said.