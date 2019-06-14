Former public officials sentenced in money laundering scheme
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Authorities say two former public safety officials were sentenced in what prosecutors call a scheme to extort bribes and kickbacks from people in Bucks County.
The U.S. Attorney's Office made the announcement Thursday, nearly a year after the two pleaded guilty to money laundering.
Robert Hoopes is the former director of public safety for Southampton Township. The 72-year-old Doylestown man was sentenced to 4 ½ years in prison.
Sixty-four-year-old Bernard Rafferty was a deputy constable in Bucks County for nearly 25 years. The Langhorne man received 18 months.
Former district judge John Waltman, their co-defendant, was sentenced to 6 ½ years in prison earlier this week for extortion and money laundering.
Authorities say the three laundered $400,000 in cash and conspired to launder money with people involved in drug trafficking and health care fraud.
