Former teacher charged with sex assault headed to trial
NOCKAMIXON TWP., Pa. - A former high school teacher and coach in Bucks County is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with two of his students is headed to trial.
Christian Willman, 39, waived his preliminary hearing Thursday.
Willman was charged with sex assault by a sports official, sexual contact with a student, corruption of minors and related offenses.
Willman was an engineering teacher, club advisor and girls soccer coach at Palisades High School, the district said in a news release to parents.
State police say he sent inappropriate texts to a 16-year-old student in 2013 and 2014, and invited her over to drink when his wife and kids weren't home, according to court documents.
In 2017, he began a relationship with another 16-year-old student, state police said. He sent her sexual messages over social media and sexually assaulted the student, including at least one incident at the high school, investigators said.
