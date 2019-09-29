Free Fall opens new community center
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A faith-based sports ministry in Quakertown celebrated a big milestone on Saturday.
Free-Fall Action Sports held a ribbon-cutting at the Quakertown Action Park for a new community center known as the Free Fall Energy Center.
The grand opening coincided with Free Fall's 11th annual community event featuring skateboarding, BMX and three-on-three basketball competitions.
The new center gives kids interested in biking and skateboarding a place to both hang out and grow.
"It gives us so much more of a footprint to be able to expand that, be able to further inspire these young people forward in their relationships, and their development skills, and into their faith," said Executive Director of Free Fall Action Sports David Kratz.
The goal is that Free Fall will open a new skate park next year.
Free Fall opens new community center
