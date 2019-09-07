Guests: Molding Men, Leading Ladies of Pottstown
Coordinators Terrence Shawell and Na'Imah Rhodes came to share their organizations Molding Men and Leading Ladies.
Follow them on social media:
@wearemoldingmen @weareleadingladies
