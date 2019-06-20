Heavy rain causes roof collapse at Acme in Montco
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - Heavy rain caused flooding issues all over Montgomery and Bucks counties Thursday morning.
The roof of an Acme in Montgomery County collapsed early Thursday morning during the heavy rainfall.
Employees were inside when it happened. They say the collapse broke sprinkler system pipes, causing water to go everywhere.
The workers were able to get out safely but the store remained closed.
