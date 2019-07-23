Historical society offers to buy a town clock for Quaketown Borough

69 News

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - There may be a new feature for Quakertown to add to its downtown landscape. The Quakertown Train Station Historical Society appeared at the borough council's meeting Monday with a proposal to install a town clock on a borough property adjacent to the train station.

The society has agreed to pay for all the costs of purchasing and building the clock, and improving the landscaping on the property.

"I don't know why Quakertown doesn't have a town clock," society President Donald Fenstermacher said. "So many other towns around here do."

The society has yet to determine the total costs for the project.

Society member Bill Hilliard said they wanted to wait and see if the borough was interested before they committed funds to the project.

Shipping alone would cost about $2,000, Hilliard said.

Hilliard did confirm that they are considering buying the clock from a company in Massachusetts. He also said they were considering a four-faced clock design, similar to the town clock in Sellersville.

While the society could not give a timeline for the project's completion, Fenstermacher said just receiving the needed materials could take several months.

Borough council members definitely showed interest in the project.

"I think this is fantastic," council member Mae Wear said. "Thank you."

Council member Dave Wilsey also praised the efforts and generosity of the historical society.

"You guys have done a great job taking care of the train station," Wilsey said.

The historical society has occupied the station for about 20 years. The society recently contributed $500 towards the purchase of a new police dog, according to Fenstermacher, just one of the ways the society tries to donate to the borough.

The council seemed to be in agreement that the historical society should determine the design for the new clock. The borough put approval of the clock on its August agenda. If approved, the society would then come back to the borough manager with a design proposal.

In another matter, a borough resident expressed his concerns to the council about loud fireworks being set off in Quakertown.

The resident said that he heard one so loud outside his home on 14th Street that he nearly "jumped out of (his) slippers."

Scott McElree, borough manager and police chief, said that since Pennsylvania legalized the purchase of larger-scale, consumer-grade fireworks, that it opened up a floodgate of people able to purchase these materials.

He cited that the state's regulations on fireworks that require they not be discharged closer than 150 feet from an "occupied structure."

McElree also said that Quakertown did have a "zero tolerance" response to fireworks.

"The one issue is that because possession is lawful but the discharge is not, somebody can set off a firework and unless someone sees them do it, there's not much an officer can do," McElree said. "They could be standing there with fireworks in their possession and it's not a violation."

McElree said one solution would be for the borough to vote on a resolution to take to state representatives and ask them to reconsider the new laws regarding fireworks.

State Sen. Judy Schwank told WFMZ last week that she will be introducing legislation to help municipalities regulate and limit fireworks.