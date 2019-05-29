Jury rules against Bucks County in class-action lawsuit involving former inmates in county prison
A jury has ruled against Bucks County after a class-action lawsuit had been filed against the Bucks County prison.
A jury has ruled Bucks County violated Pennsylvania’s Criminal History Record Information Act (CHRIA) by unlawfully disseminating the Criminal Record History of more than 66,000 people that were booked in the Bucks County Correctional Facility between 1938 and 2013.
Members of a class action lawsuit, Taha v. County of Bucks, No. 12-06867, have been awarded $1,000 in punitive damages per class member. The precise number of class members eligible for this award will be determined by the court at a later date.
Closing arguments were heard Tuesday.
Former inmates were suing the jail for posting criminal information about thousands of inmates on a public website.
The suit claimed the Doylestown prison violated federal law when it created a website letting people look up current and former jail inmates.
A guilty verdict could cost the county up to $670 million.
