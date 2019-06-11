KidsPeace receives $16,000 for foster families of opioid-impacted children

69 News

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - KidsPeace Foster Care has received $16,000 in gifts to help its Bucks County foster families cope with the first month of placement of an opioid-impacted infant or toddler.

The gift is designed specifically to assist KidsPeace foster families in addressing the significant challenges they face as they begin caring for medically fragile children, according to a KidsPeace press release.

"Child-care support is essential during the first month for our foster families, when they are managing the urgency of preparing a home, blending a family with a new member and addressing what can often be the incredibly extensive medical, developmental and physical needs of an opioid-impacted infant," said KidsPeace Vice President of Development Ann McCauley.

"Three out of four children referred to our Doylestown office this past year were infants or toddlers, and that is directly related to the surge in opioid addiction," said McCauley.

KidsPeace's Doylestown office was unable to place nearly 20 opioid-impacted infants with foster parents last year because of the financial burdens in the first month of a placement, according to Heather Moore, KidsPeace regional foster care manager.

Last year, the office held several seminars for Bucks County foster parents about caring for opioid-impacted infants. In May, it introduced a free web-based training program on the issue.