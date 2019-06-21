Large fire, explosions reported at refinery in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - A large fire broke out at a 150-year-old refinery in south Philadelphia early Friday morning.

Firefighters contained the blaze, which broke out shortly before 4 a.m. at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex, but it took hours to get it under control, fire officials said.

There were several large explosions as flames shot into the sky and could be seen for miles.

The fire and blasts came from a vat of butane in the facility, Philadelphia fire officials said during a news conference, but it is still not clear what caused the blaze.

People in the nearby area were asked to shelter in place, but that order was lifted around 7 a.m. after air quality tests came back clear, officials said.

PES employees were working at the facility at the time, but no one was injured and no one is missing, authorities said. One employee was treated at the scene for chest pains.

PES has its own fire brigade and was assisted by Philadelphia fire crews. The fire went to three alarms and more than 100 firefighters responded to help fight the flames.

It's the second fire at the refinery in one month, following a June 10 fire in which no injuries were reported.

PennEnvironment issued a statement in response Thursday: