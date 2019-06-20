Lehigh County heroin dealer gets prison time in Bucks overdose death

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A Coopersburg man will spend years behind bars for selling the heroin that killed a Bucks County man.

Lucas Mulloy, 21, was sentenced to 8-16 years in state prison after pleading guilty to drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter, and related charges.

Mulloy was one of three people charged in connection with a Sellersville man's fatal heroin overdose in summer 2018.

Prosecutors say Mulloy sold purported heroin to Rachael Lambrecht, who sold it to Daniel Pine, who then provided drugs to William Allen, 54. Allen died of a mix of heroin, fentanyl and other drugs, medical examiners said.

Pine and Lambrecht are scheduled to be in court later this year to face drug and involuntary manslaughter charges.