Lew Klein, Philadelphia TV pioneer, philanthropist, dies

PHILADELPHIA - A television pioneer who spent more than six decades in television and journalism has died.

Lew Klein was known as a pioneer, professor, and philanthropist in Philadelphia.

Klein had been an adjunct professor at Temple University since 1952, helping to launch the careers of hundreds of broadcast professionals throughout his career, including Steve Capus, the executive producer of the CBS Evening News, and comedian Bob Saget

"Lew Klein has left an indelible imprint on the lives of countless Temple students who have gone on to build successful careers in media, communication and related fields," said Temple President Richard M. Englert. "Those graduates are Lew's true gift to journalism. His influence will be felt for generations to come."

Temple renamed its College of Media and Communications in Klein's honor in 2017, paying tribute to his dedication to education, his remarkable career, and a multi-million gift he and his wife made to the college.

At the time, Klein said he was "so proud and thankful" to be honored in such a profound way.

"I have been blessed with other examples of appreciation and recognition at Temple, and this is the culmination of them all," he said.

Klein also worked as an executive at WFIL-TV, now WPVI, where he served as an executive producer of "American Bandstand" and helped to create the children's show "Captain Noah's Magical Ark."

Klein also spent 15 years producing Philadelphia Phillies telecasts, and is credited for luring former players Richie Ashburn, Bill White, and Tim McCarver into sportscasting careers.

Klein was 91 years old.