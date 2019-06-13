Lew Klein, Philadelphia TV pioneer, philanthropist, dies
Was adjunct professor at Temple since 1952
PHILADELPHIA - A television pioneer who spent more than six decades in television and journalism has died.
Lew Klein was known as a pioneer, professor, and philanthropist in Philadelphia.
Klein had been an adjunct professor at Temple University since 1952, helping to launch the careers of hundreds of broadcast professionals throughout his career, including Steve Capus, the executive producer of the CBS Evening News, and comedian Bob Saget
"Lew Klein has left an indelible imprint on the lives of countless Temple students who have gone on to build successful careers in media, communication and related fields," said Temple President Richard M. Englert. "Those graduates are Lew's true gift to journalism. His influence will be felt for generations to come."
Temple renamed its College of Media and Communications in Klein's honor in 2017, paying tribute to his dedication to education, his remarkable career, and a multi-million gift he and his wife made to the college.
At the time, Klein said he was "so proud and thankful" to be honored in such a profound way.
"I have been blessed with other examples of appreciation and recognition at Temple, and this is the culmination of them all," he said.
Klein also worked as an executive at WFIL-TV, now WPVI, where he served as an executive producer of "American Bandstand" and helped to create the children's show "Captain Noah's Magical Ark."
Klein also spent 15 years producing Philadelphia Phillies telecasts, and is credited for luring former players Richie Ashburn, Bill White, and Tim McCarver into sportscasting careers.
Klein was 91 years old.
Rest in peace, Mr. Klein. Kind and caring to snot-nosed young Temple kids like me 40 years ago, kids who only dimly perceived his stature and achievements in this crazy broadcast business. Thank you, Lew, for shaping so many. #TempleMade #TempleProud https://t.co/tGYYNW2Zdo— Rob Vaughn (@RobVaughnNews) June 13, 2019
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
Lew Klein, Philadelphia TV pioneer, philanthropist, dies
A television pioneer who spent more than six decades in television and journalism has died.Read More »
- Family of missing Montgomery County boater asking for help
- Quakertown students make case for why everyone should wear the same color graduation gowns
- Man sentenced to death for raping, killing Grace Packer trying to get off death row
- Perkasie police investigating road rage assault
- Chester County man accused of drilling holes in fitting room walls faces new charges
- Philadelphia man sentenced for fatal drug overdose in Berks
Latest From The Newsroom
- Berks sheriff: 'Big Papi' shooting suspect may be in Reading
- Updated Brother of 'Shark Tank' star Barbara Corcoran died in Dominican Republic
- Family of missing Montgomery County boater asking for help
- Updated No serious injuries after train, tractor-trailer crash in Warren County
- Updated Lew Klein, Philadelphia TV pioneer, philanthropist, dies
- Updated State police charge P'burg woman in fatal pedestrian crash
- Updated Easton Crayola Experience debuts new toys
- Large solar farm powering much of Six Flags in New Jersey
- Bethlehem police: Watch for package deliveries to vacant homes, it could be fraud
- Search of Bethlehem apartment turns up Oxy, cash and cocaine, police say