Limerick nuclear power plant to test sirens Monday
LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - The Limerick nuclear power plant will hold a test of its emergency alarm system this Monday, June 3 at 2 p.m.
The plant will sound its 165 sirens located within 10 miles of the plant in Montgomery County.
The sirens are used to let the public know to put on their TVs or radio for more information in case of an emergency.
