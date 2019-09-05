Southeastern PA

Local artist brings Gritty to life through word art

By:

Posted: Sep 04, 2019 10:35 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 04:31 AM EDT

Local artist brings Gritty to life through word art

LANSDALE, Pa. - Those googly eyes captured the hearts of Flyers fans instantly and the artistic eyes of Daniel Duffy.

"I, like most people, was not sure what to think when I first saw Gritty," said Duffy.

Duffy is a word artist known for his brand Philly Word Art where he creates images out of tiny words and numbers. In Duffy's most recent piece the one and only Gritty takes shape through his origin story as told by the Philadelphia Flyers.

"When they did some construction at the Wells Fargo Center, some deep bowels of the building got moved around and this creature was able to escape," said Duffy.

It took Duffy about 50 hours to complete the print, just in time for hockey season and Gritty's birthday.

He used colored markers and pens, and Gritty's own signature inspired the font.

"Gritty sometimes signs his name, and I was able to take his handwriting, it is the writing I used to create this piece," said Duffy.

The Lansdale native's artistic career started more than ten years ago when the Phillies won the World Series. Duffy says when Gritty skated onto the scene, he knew he'd be next.

"My goal with Philly Word Art is to create all the Philly sports icons in history and within one year Gritty has become pretty much one of the most popular ones ever," said Duffy.

It was a nitty-gritty process.

"We literally looked at probably thousands of different Gritty images and videos and I just tried to find the perfect pose," said Duffy.

But Duffy says he's pleased with how he captured the mascot's personality and hopes Flyers fans are too.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Southeastern PA News

Philadelphia Hourly Forecast

04:13 PM

  • WNW 15 mph
  • 26°
  • 42%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Southeastern PA Regional

Bucks man accused of having 15 drinks before deadly crash pleads guilty

Bucks man accused of having 15 drinks before deadly crash pleads guilty

Meek Mill pleads guilty, won't serve more time in prison
Associated Press

Meek Mill pleads guilty, won't serve more time in prison

Parents speak out against plan to close Pine Forge school

Parents speak out against plan to close Pine Forge school

Quakertown talks trash contract
iStock/JohnnyH5

Quakertown talks trash contract

Teen, 14, critical after being shot at Philadelphia schoolyard

Teen, 14, critical after being shot at Philadelphia schoolyard

Bucks man sentenced for stabbing fellow inmate

Bucks man sentenced for stabbing fellow inmate

QCSD considers policy allowing homeschoolers to enroll in tech school
69 News

QCSD considers policy allowing homeschoolers to enroll in tech school

Gov. Wolf says state is working to address toxic chemicals in drinking water

Gov. Wolf says state is working to address toxic chemicals in drinking water

Witnesses recalled plane was low, wings tipping before crash that killed 3 in Montgomery County

Witnesses recalled plane was low, wings tipping before crash that killed 3 in Montgomery County

Pa.man files $95 million lawsuit against Montgomery County-based Tree Expert Company
iStock/junial

Pa.man files $95 million lawsuit against Montgomery County-based Tree Expert Company

Pottstown Borough Council, neighbors discuss future of Ricketts Center

Pottstown Borough Council, neighbors discuss future of Ricketts Center

School district's tax rate flub led to $900K deficit

School district's tax rate flub led to $900K deficit

Officials break ground for Upper Bucks Rail Trail

Officials break ground for Upper Bucks Rail Trail

Pottstown police have stepped up patrols, community involvement in response to shootings

Pottstown police have stepped up patrols, community involvement in response to shootings

Police looking for 2 women who allegedly abducted woman, forced her to withdraw money

Police looking for 2 women who allegedly abducted woman, forced her to withdraw money

Chester County priest charged for allegedly stealing $98K from church

Chester County priest charged for allegedly stealing $98K from church

Philadelphia police commissioner: Resignation was voluntary
CNN video

Philadelphia police commissioner: Resignation was voluntary

Pottstown police investigating West Third Street shooting

Pottstown police investigating West Third Street shooting

Reward offered for information on Pottstown shooting suspects

Reward offered for information on Pottstown shooting suspects

Future of Pottstown community center up in the air after Olivet announcement

Future of Pottstown community center up in the air after Olivet announcement

Montgomery County man went to Hollywood to act in movies. Now he is making one

Montgomery County man went to Hollywood to act in movies. Now he is making one

US attorney seeks to block supervised drug center in Philly
DrinkerBiddle

US attorney seeks to block supervised drug center in Philly

More charges likely in standoff that injured 6 officers

More charges likely in standoff that injured 6 officers

KI pills to be distributed to people near nuclear plant

KI pills to be distributed to people near nuclear plant

9 hurt after tree falls on Bucks swim club

9 hurt after tree falls on Bucks swim club

'Preston's Pantry Project' collects 32,000+ pounds of food
69 News

'Preston's Pantry Project' collects 32,000+ pounds of food

Philadelphia Folk Festival held for 58th year

Philadelphia Folk Festival held for 58th year

24-year-old man impersonated police officer, exposed himself, police say

24-year-old man impersonated police officer, exposed himself, police say

Philadelphia hospital shuts down emergency department

Philadelphia hospital shuts down emergency department

Philadelphia officers check in with residents, offer food after violent night
Bo Koltnow | 69 News

Philadelphia officers check in with residents, offer food after violent night

Lawmakers call for change after 6 Philadelphia officers shot

Lawmakers call for change after 6 Philadelphia officers shot

New senior living community opens in Quakertown
69 News

New senior living community opens in Quakertown

Rep. Houlahan town hall canceled 'due to security concerns'
Timothy Ford | 69 News

Rep. Houlahan town hall canceled 'due to security concerns'

Philadelphia police commissioner surprised standoff did not end violently

Philadelphia police commissioner surprised standoff did not end violently

Fire-damaged home fixed, woman gifted puppy from contractor
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Fire-damaged home fixed, woman gifted puppy from contractor

Man must register as sex offender for 2006 assault of teen
69 News

Man must register as sex offender for 2006 assault of teen

Wolf delays signing of executive order to target gun violence

Wolf delays signing of executive order to target gun violence

Suspected gunman called lawyer during standoff in Philadelphia

Suspected gunman called lawyer during standoff in Philadelphia

PHOTOS: Philadelphia officers hurt in shooting, standoff
2019 Getty Images

PHOTOS: Philadelphia officers hurt in shooting, standoff

LISTEN: Police radio broadcasts reveal chaos, terror of Philadelphia shooting situation

LISTEN: Police radio broadcasts reveal chaos, terror of Philadelphia shooting situation

Philadelphia mayor calls for gun control after 6 officers shot

Philadelphia mayor calls for gun control after 6 officers shot

Suspect in custody after 6 Philadelphia officers shot, hours-long standoff

Suspect in custody after 6 Philadelphia officers shot, hours-long standoff

Olivet Boys and Girls Club drops Pottstown programs

Olivet Boys and Girls Club drops Pottstown programs

Bucks County man charged in toddler's death headed to trial

Bucks County man charged in toddler's death headed to trial

Rita's extends fundraiser for victims of fatal crash in NC

Rita's extends fundraiser for victims of fatal crash in NC

58-year-old man dies after crash involving bicycle, car in Montgomery County
69 News

58-year-old man dies after crash involving bicycle, car in Montgomery County

Philly Orchestra rescinds invitation to Placido Domingo
Getty Images

Philly Orchestra rescinds invitation to Placido Domingo

Richland Township supervisor alleges ‘bad mark' on 2018 audit
69 News

Richland Township supervisor alleges ‘bad mark' on 2018 audit

Teen who won $3 million in Fortnite tournament becomes high profile victim of swatting

Teen who won $3 million in Fortnite tournament becomes high profile victim of swatting

Pottstown Borough Council approves lease of Ricketts Center

Pottstown Borough Council approves lease of Ricketts Center