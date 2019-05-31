Man accused in Bucks County bombings has his bail revoked, will remain in jail until trial

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - The man accused of setting off bombs in upper Bucks County has been ordered to remain in jail until his trial.

A judge revoked David Surman Jr. 's bail Friday during a bench warrant hearing, said Jim O' Malley with the Bucks County district attorney's office.

Surman was charged in a string of explosions in Milford Township last summer. Surman was again arrested in October, this time on child porn charges. He was released after posting bail under the conditions that he have no contact with kids and not access any smartphones or devices that can access the internet.

Surman was taken into custody last Friday after probation officials visited his residence and found two phones and a laptop computer, O' Malley said. The phones and computer were capable of accessing the Internet.

Under his bail conditions, Surman was not supposed to have any contact with his alleged co-conspirator and girlfriend, Tina Smith, and was not to have any bomb-making materials, guns or smart devices.