Man accused in Bucks County bombings has his bail revoked, will remain in jail until trial
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - The man accused of setting off bombs in upper Bucks County has been ordered to remain in jail until his trial.
A judge revoked David Surman Jr. 's bail Friday during a bench warrant hearing, said Jim O' Malley with the Bucks County district attorney's office.
Surman was charged in a string of explosions in Milford Township last summer. Surman was again arrested in October, this time on child porn charges. He was released after posting bail under the conditions that he have no contact with kids and not access any smartphones or devices that can access the internet.
Surman was taken into custody last Friday after probation officials visited his residence and found two phones and a laptop computer, O' Malley said. The phones and computer were capable of accessing the Internet.
Under his bail conditions, Surman was not supposed to have any contact with his alleged co-conspirator and girlfriend, Tina Smith, and was not to have any bomb-making materials, guns or smart devices.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
Man accused in Bucks County bombings has his bail revoked, will remain in jail until trial
A judge revoked David Surman Jr. 's bail Friday during a bench warrant hearing, said Jim O' Malley with the Bucks County district attorney's office.Read More »
- Missing Bucks woman found dead in Haycock Township
- Family begins cleanup process after tree crushes their Doylestown home
- Strong storms, 110 mph winds damage homes in Montgomery County
- Strong winds topple trees, knock out power in Doylestown
- EF0 tornado touched down near Lehigh, Bucks line, NWS says
- Bucks government offices, court closed Thursday due to power outages
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Lehigh University doctor suspended amid sexual misconduct allegations
- Updated Man accused in Bucks County bombings has his bail revoked, will remain in jail until trial
- Wanted man found hiding in trunk at auction center
- Missing Bucks woman found dead in Haycock Township
- NJ student crowned National Spelling Bee co-champion in historic 8-way tie
- Updated Health Beat: Focused ultrasound triumphs over tremors
- Updated Harry C. Trexler Trust awards grants to Lehigh County charities, City of Allentown
- Health Beat: Grandmother has voucher for kidney transplant
- Man accused of firing his gun outside Allentown nightclub headed to trial
- Long-term health effects of teen dating violence