Man accused in deadly Pottstown stabbing pleads guilty

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a fatal stabbing in Pottstown.

Sean Emmell pleaded guilty Monday to third-degree murder, three counts of rape and one count of attempted rape.

Emmell was sentenced to a total of 22.5 to 45 years in prison.

He was accused of stabbing Joshua Shupard multiple times during an argument outside of Pottstown Middle School in January.

Emmell was also accused of raping his ex-girlfriend, who was dating Shupard at the time of the stabbing.