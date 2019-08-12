Man accused in deadly Pottstown stabbing pleads guilty
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a fatal stabbing in Pottstown.
Sean Emmell pleaded guilty Monday to third-degree murder, three counts of rape and one count of attempted rape.
Emmell was sentenced to a total of 22.5 to 45 years in prison.
He was accused of stabbing Joshua Shupard multiple times during an argument outside of Pottstown Middle School in January.
Emmell was also accused of raping his ex-girlfriend, who was dating Shupard at the time of the stabbing.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
Man dies in car accident on Route 32, closes road for 4 hours
William Aversa, 25, of Riegelsville was killed after he lost control of his vehicle and went off of the road, said police.Read More »
- Bill Cosby's appeal to review handling of #MeToo case
- Child falls from 2nd floor window, in critical condition
- Nation's top Cornhole players compete for cash prize
- 'Please Wash Me Car Wash' to bring 100,000 to sunflower field in Elverson
- Vigil held in Pottstown for mass shooting victims
- 3 family members killed after small plane crashes in Montgomery County
Latest From The Newsroom
- Interim Police Chief in Allentown to step down in September
- Helicopter pilot critical after crash near LVIA, family says
- Bill Cosby's appeal to review handling of #MeToo case
- 2 injured in early-morning shooting in Reading
- Updated Home invasion suspect left phone number, police track him to North Carolina
- Updated Over 1.2 million guests visit Lehigh Valley for Musikfest, setting record
- Updated Berks coroner looking for 64-year-old Reading man's next of kin
- Updated Police: Man rammed parked vehicles, fired shot near pizzeria
- Man accused in deadly Pottstown stabbing pleads guilty
- Woman, teens accused of dumping tires in Schuylkill County