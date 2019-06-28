Man charged in connection with weekend Pottstown shooting
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A man has been charged in connection with a Sunday night shooting in Pottstown, city police said Friday.
Tyquan Akeem Wilson, 30, of Pottstown, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and weapons offenses.
Wilson has not been taken into custody as of Friday afternoon.
Police were called to West 6th Street for the report of a shooting June 23 at 8 p.m. Upon arrival officers found Christopher Keller, 38, who suffered a gunshot wound to the torso.
Wilson is is known to the victim as well as another member of the victim's family, police said.
Anybody with information is urged to contact the Pottstown Police Department at 610-970-6570.
