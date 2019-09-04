Man charged in insurance fraud scheme suing the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission

A Bucks County man who was charged in a massive insurance fraud scheme is suing the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

Carl Risoldi was employed there in marketing and PR.

He was suspended and eventually terminated after he and his family members, including his mother, Claire, were charged with intentionally setting fires at their Buckingham estate.

Carl Risoldi claims he was not given due process. He is seeking monetary damages.

He pleaded guilty earlier this year to three misdemeanor charges in the fraud case.