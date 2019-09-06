Man charged with 1st-degree murder in Pottstown shooting death
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A Pottstown man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in March.
Elijah Davis, 18, was charged with first-degree murder and related charges, the Montgomery County district attorney's office said.
Davis was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Keith Robinson on March 30.
Pottstown police had found Robinson dead in his car of multiple gunshot wounds, the DA's office said.
Robinson was shot through the window of his vehicle at the corner of Walnut Street and York Street, the DA's office said.
Davis was taken to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. He will face a preliminary hearing on Sept. 18.
Co-defendants Kyshan Brinkley, 23, and Jacquan Lee, 26, were arrested on Aug. 1 and charged with first-degree murder and related charges, the DA's office said.
Police are still searching for Derrick Goins, 26, in connection with the shooting. Goins is 5-foot-8 and weighs approximately 130 pounds, the DA's office said. Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Goins's arrest.
Police are asking anybody with information to call the Pottstown Police Department at 610-970-6570 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
Police officer involved in Montgomery County crash
A Lower Pottsgrove Township police officer was involved in a crash at Armand Hammer Boulevard and Route 422, the township police department said.Read More »
- Residents sound off at gun violence town hall hosted by local lawmaker
- More charges may be filed against accused gunman in Philadelphia police shootout
- Carousel of Pottstown seeks liquor license transfer
- Local artist brings Gritty to life through word art
- Bucks County man suing the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission
- Bucks County SPCA accepting applications to adopt miniature horse, farm goose pair
Latest From The Newsroom
- Man found dead in SUV after crash into garage, collapse
- Man accused of killing and torturing co-worker appears in court
- Part of Pa. Turnpike to close this weekend for bridge replacement
- Updated Fire forces employees, customers out of Burger King in Berks
- Work on Route 222 intersections in Berks to begin Monday
- Police: Scammers convince elderly woman to give them $2K
- Adopt Lehigh Valley kids: Ricky
- Lehigh Valley group members volunteer to do yard work for seniors
- After 5 more horses die from Triple-E virus in NJ, vets say there are ways to protect your animals
- 24th annual Bowers Chile Pepper Festival brings the heat