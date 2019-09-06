Man charged with 1st-degree murder in Pottstown shooting death

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A Pottstown man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in March.

Elijah Davis, 18, was charged with first-degree murder and related charges, the Montgomery County district attorney's office said.

Davis was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Keith Robinson on March 30.

Pottstown police had found Robinson dead in his car of multiple gunshot wounds, the DA's office said.

Robinson was shot through the window of his vehicle at the corner of Walnut Street and York Street, the DA's office said.

Davis was taken to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. He will face a preliminary hearing on Sept. 18.

Co-defendants Kyshan Brinkley, 23, and Jacquan Lee, 26, were arrested on Aug. 1 and charged with first-degree murder and related charges, the DA's office said.

Police are still searching for Derrick Goins, 26, in connection with the shooting. Goins is 5-foot-8 and weighs approximately 130 pounds, the DA's office said. Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Goins's arrest.

Police are asking anybody with information to call the Pottstown Police Department at 610-970-6570 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553.