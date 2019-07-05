Man charged with aggravated assault after off-duty officer stabbed on Route 309
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - A police officer was stabbed during a chase and takedown right in the middle of Route 309 in Bucks County.
Police say they were pursuing 45-year-old Stephen Deatelhauser, who had a knife.
Daniel Gallagher, the officer stabbed, has been with Lansdale PD for nine years and is currently assigned to the Community Service Unit. He's expected to recover.
Ofc. Daniel Gallagher, a 9 year veteran officer with LPD, is the officer who was stabbed today in Richland Township. Ofc. Gallagher is currently assigned to the Community Service Unit of the Lansdale Police Department. His actions today are a credit to him and cops everywhere pic.twitter.com/oGlzneRIeJ— Chief LPD (@LansdalePD) July 5, 2019
Deatelhauser, who allegedly pulled the knife, is in custody. He faces several charges, including aggravated assault.
Viewer video shows officers chasing a man across Route 309. Moments later the man is tackled and is on the ground. Another man appears to be tending to his arm.
Police say an off-duty officer from Lansdale, who stepped in to help Richland Township police pursuing a man with a knife, was stabbed in the shoulder.
A 69 News crew captured officers surrounding a stretcher headed into St Luke's Hospital in nearby Quakertown.
We're told both Deatelhauser and the officer were taken there.
Police say it all started from a 911 call for a man acting erratically on Route 309. They say the suspect pulled a knife, ran into the nearby CVS store and pulled the fire alarm.
Police say he then sprinted down the highway and pulled his knife out again. During the incident Deatelhauser allegedly stabbed the officer on the shoulder.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
Man charged with aggravated assault after off-duty officer stabbed on Route 309
69 News obtained viewer video after a police officer was stabbed during a chase and takedown right in the middle of Route 309 in Bucks County.Read More »
- Suspect identified after off-duty police officer stabbed on Route 309 near Quakertown
- Fire damages home in Quakertown
- Pottstown parade features mythical new addition to Carousel
- Tom Hogan withdraws bid for 3rd term as Chester County DA
- Charges dropped in Phillies' Herrera domestic assault case
- Milford Township delays subdivision while pondering Route 663 problems
Latest From The Newsroom
- Bald eagle making recovery strides after accident in Hamburg
- Man charged with aggravated assault after off-duty officer stabbed on Route 309
- Northampton County's Mountain View Drive-in set to reopen 15 years after it closed
- Updated Motorcycle driver killed after crash in Lower Milford Township
- Tires break off dump truck, slam into house near Birdsboro
- July 4 keeps animal shelters busy
- Independence Day fires damage school, homes in Reading
- Updated Officer exposed to fentanyl while rescuing man who overdosed
- Updated FBI assists police, bomb squad in search in Emmaus
- Snow days may become school days under new Pennsylvania law