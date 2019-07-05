Southeastern PA

Man charged with aggravated assault after off-duty officer stabbed on Route 309

Posted: Jul 05, 2019 04:04 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 05:59 PM EDT

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - A police officer was stabbed during a chase and takedown right in the middle of Route 309 in Bucks County.

Police say they were pursuing 45-year-old Stephen Deatelhauser, who had a knife.

Daniel Gallagher, the officer stabbed, has been with Lansdale PD for nine years and is currently assigned to the Community Service Unit. He's expected to recover.

Deatelhauser, who allegedly pulled the knife, is in custody. He faces several charges, including aggravated assault.

Viewer video shows officers chasing a man across Route 309. Moments later the man is tackled and is on the ground. Another man appears to be tending to his arm.

Police say an off-duty officer from Lansdale, who stepped in to help Richland Township police pursuing a man with a knife, was stabbed in the shoulder.

A 69 News crew captured officers surrounding a stretcher headed into St Luke's Hospital in nearby Quakertown.

We're told both Deatelhauser and the officer were taken there.

Police say it all started from a 911 call for a man acting erratically on Route 309. They say the suspect pulled a knife, ran into the nearby CVS store and pulled the fire alarm.

Police say he then sprinted down the highway and pulled his knife out again. During the incident Deatelhauser allegedly stabbed the officer on the shoulder.

