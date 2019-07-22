Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Perkasie

PERKASIE, Pa. - A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Bucks County Sunday night.

Richard Quinn, 53, was struck by a vehicle around 8:55 p.m. Sunday on Route 113 in Perkasie, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.

Quinn was pronounced dead Monday shortly before 8 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. The cause of death was blunt force trauma from injuries sustained after being hit.

The manner of death was ruled accident.

The coroner's office is investigating along with state police.