Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Perkasie
PERKASIE, Pa. - A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Bucks County Sunday night.
Richard Quinn, 53, was struck by a vehicle around 8:55 p.m. Sunday on Route 113 in Perkasie, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.
Quinn was pronounced dead Monday shortly before 8 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. The cause of death was blunt force trauma from injuries sustained after being hit.
The manner of death was ruled accident.
The coroner's office is investigating along with state police.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
Car crashes into window of 1st-floor apartment in Warrington Township
Police were called to the 2200 block of Pileggi Road in the Willow Knoll section of Warrington Township shortly after 1 p.m.Read More »
- Extreme heat doesn't stop annual Pottstown bike race
- Health officials urge older adults to take precautions during the heat wave
- BUCKS County SPCA rescues more than 100 farm animals
- Ongoing operations solid for Novartis
- Where to go to cool off during the excessive heat
- Philadelphia moves to fire 13 officers over Facebook posts
Latest From The Newsroom
- Police: Man found fatally shot in car in the Poconos
- Reading mayor decides to fly pride flag outside City Hall
- Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Perkasie
- Health Beat: Spinraza stabilizes spinal muscular atrophy
- Coroner identifies man who drowned at Beltzville State Park
- Car crashes into window of 1st-floor apartment in Warrington Township
- Large fire consumes home in Schuylkill County
- Latin sensation Anuel AA to play PPL Center in December
- Witnesses tell police accused shooter sat in car with shotgun on his lap
- First black twins born in the Lehigh Valley celebrate 70th birthday