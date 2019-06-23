Southeastern PA

Montgomery County man dies after vehicle falls on him

By:

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 09:03 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 09:23 AM EDT

Officials in Montgomery County say a man who was working underneath a car died after the vehicle fell on top of him.

The coroner was called to a home in the 300 block of West Walnut Street in West Pottsgrove Township around 5:30 Saturday.

There is no word on what caused the vehicle to drop while the man was working on it. The victim's identity has not been released.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

