Montgomery County man dies after vehicle falls on him
Officials in Montgomery County say a man who was working underneath a car died after the vehicle fell on top of him.
The coroner was called to a home in the 300 block of West Walnut Street in West Pottsgrove Township around 5:30 Saturday.
There is no word on what caused the vehicle to drop while the man was working on it. The victim's identity has not been released.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
Montgomery County man dies after vehicle falls on him
Officials in Montgomery County say a man who was working underneath a car died after the vehicle fell on top of him.Read More »
- Deadly hit and run in Warrington Township
- Multi-department police procession honors Perkasie Borough chief
- Sunrise Chef: Tom's All American BBQ in Quakertown
- Wall Street yawns after Merck investor day
- Large fire, explosions reported at refinery in Philadelphia
- Heavy rain causes roof collapse at Acme in Montco
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Montgomery County man dies after vehicle falls on him
- Red Cross gives update on Berks County flooding recovery
- Berks asks residents for flooding damage information
- Another comfortably warm and sunny day to wrap up the first weekend of summer
- The great divide: Berks driveway annihilated by flooding separates family from home
- Deadly hit and run in Warrington Township
- "You never expect it to happen to you": Many displaced as clean up continues following floods
- Updated Money Matters: Credit repair lies
- Pa. unemployment remains low, according to Department of Labor and Industry
- Allentown City Center developer named EY Entrepreneur of the Year