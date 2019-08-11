Man dies in car accident on Route 32, closes road for 4 hours
BRIDGETON TWP, Pa. - Route 32, or River Road, was closed for four hours early Sunday morning after a man died in a car crash, according to authorities.
Police said William Aversa, 25, of Riegelsville died after his went off of the road.
The crash happened a half mile south of the Narrows Hill Road intersection.
Police said Aversa was driving at an extremely high rate of speed. He under negotiated the left bend in the roadway, causing his vehicle to slide off the left side of the roadway on to the gravel.
Police said Aversa attempted to gain control of his vehicle but skid back across the northbound and southbound lanes of travel before becoming airborne and hitting several trees and rocks. Aversa then went over a creek bed and struck a large tree which split in two.
Bucks County Coroner Charles Stockert pronounced Aversa dead at the scene.
