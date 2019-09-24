Man dubbed 'Ghost Face Bandit' robs bank near Norristown
EAST NORRITON TWP., Pa. - Law enforcement authorities are on the hunt for a bank robber they've dubbed the "Ghost Face Bandit."
The robber, hiding his face behind a homemade white mask, robbed the Key Bank on East Germantown Pike in East Norriton Township, Montgomery County, according to the FBI.
The man approached one of the bank's tellers shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, showed a demand note and threatened to use a weapon, officials said.
The teller complied, and the robber walked off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Authorities described the robber as a white man with blonde hair who stands between six feet, one inch and six feet, two inches tall. In addition to the mask, he was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, dark pants, dark gloves, and white mid- to high-top sneakers with red trim.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the FBI's Philadelphia division at 215-418-4000.
Can you help the FBI identify the "Ghost Face Bandit"? He struck yesterday in East Norriton, #Montco. W/M, 6'1-6'2, blond hair, wearing a homemade white mask over his face, dark hoodie w/the hood up, dark pants, dark gloves & white mid/high-top sneakers w/red trim. 215-418-4000 pic.twitter.com/HXG57TsM5h— FBI Philadelphia (@FBIPhiladelphia) September 24, 2019
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
The Flying Deutschman, an authentic German mobile restaurant, lands at WFMZ
The Flying Deutschman food truck is a beautiful mix of old-world authentic cuisine, and the new-concept of a 'mobile restaurant.'Read More »
- Flyers mascot Gritty celebrates first birthday
- Montgomery County teen devises clever trap for spotted lanternflies
- Chester County DA files public nuisance action against pipeline
- Man dubbed 'Ghost Face Bandit' robs bank near Norristown
- Tower Health, Drexel get court OK to buy children's hospital
- Trial continues for man accused in deadly Easter 2018 shooting in Pottstown
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated DA: Fist fight at center of fatal shooting of Pottstown man
- 2 children found unconscious inside Kempton-area home
- Source says Pelosi to pursue Trump impeachment
- Students learn from their deaf classmates in sign language club
- Updated The Flying Deutschman, an authentic German mobile restaurant, lands at WFMZ
- Updated City of Easton discusses South Side revitalization project
- Easton school board rejects Cottingham Stadium bids
- Flyers mascot Gritty celebrates first birthday
- Montgomery County teen devises clever trap for spotted lanternflies
- State health officials to battle potentially deadly disease in Carbon County