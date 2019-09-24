Man dubbed 'Ghost Face Bandit' robs bank near Norristown

EAST NORRITON TWP., Pa. - Law enforcement authorities are on the hunt for a bank robber they've dubbed the "Ghost Face Bandit."

The robber, hiding his face behind a homemade white mask, robbed the Key Bank on East Germantown Pike in East Norriton Township, Montgomery County, according to the FBI.

The man approached one of the bank's tellers shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, showed a demand note and threatened to use a weapon, officials said.

The teller complied, and the robber walked off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Authorities described the robber as a white man with blonde hair who stands between six feet, one inch and six feet, two inches tall. In addition to the mask, he was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, dark pants, dark gloves, and white mid- to high-top sneakers with red trim.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the FBI's Philadelphia division at 215-418-4000.