Man sentenced to 6-15 years prison for role in deadly Pennsburg hit-and-run
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Pike Township man has been sentenced to prison for his role in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Montgomery County.
Steven Rokita, 51, was sentenced to 6 to 15 years in prison.
He pleaded guilty to two felony charges in connection to the crash on Quakertown Avenue in Pennsburg last July.
Police say Rokita rear-ended a car, sending it into oncoming traffic. The driver of that car, Bill Bender, was killed.
Rokita then fled the scene, officials said, but police arrested and charged him in September.
At the time of the crash, Rokita was on probation in Berks County for a DUI in 2016.
