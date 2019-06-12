Man sentenced to death for raping, killing Grace Packer trying to get off death row
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - The man sentenced to death for raping and killing his girlfriend's 14-year-old adopted daughter filed a post sentence motion Wednesday to have his death sentence stayed or set aside.
Jacob Sullivan was sentenced to death for raping and killing his girlfriend's 14-year-old adopted daughter Grace Packer in 2016.
Sullivan and his defense team want a life sentence imposed instead, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.
A judge rejected the motion to set aside the death penalty, although the judge still has to issue a formal opinion.
Sullivan is challenging his sentence on a number of grounds, including calling coercive the judge's instruction that the jury keep deliberating after they said they were struggling to reach a unanimous verdict.
The jury ended up reaching a unanimous verdict on his death sentence the next day.
Weintraub said the judge had read "specific instructions tailored for this situation."
All death penalty sentences are automatically appealed to the state Supreme Court.
Sullivan and his girlfriend, Sara Packer, planned and carried out a rape-murder fantasy the two shared, then dismembered Grace Packer's body and dumped her remains in Luzerne County.
The two tried to kill themselves in 2017 but survived, and Sullivan confessed the gruesome details of the crimes to hospital workers and detectives while he was in the hospital.
-
