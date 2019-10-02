Milford Township honors passing of supervisor

69 News Robert Mansfield, the man wearing green, at a 2016 MIlford Township Board of Supervisors meeting.

MILFORD TWP., Pa. - The Milford Township Board of Supervisors, Bucks County, honored the memory of Supervisor Robert Mansfield at its meeting Tuesday night.

Mansfield passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, board Chairman Charles Strunk said.

"He took a lead on a lot of things," Strunk said, "especially personnel matters, St. Luke's Hospital and the LifeQuest development. It was a pleasure working with him all those years."

According to Milford Township's website, Mansfield had served as a township supervisor for over 27 years, beginning his involvement in local affairs by serving on an advisory committee to address problems associated with a drug and alcohol facility located in proximity to residences.

Those who wish to pay their respects are asked, in lieu of flowers, to make donations to Mansfield's widow, Tammy Mansfield, 2520 Koons Road, Quakertown, according to the township website.

John Mininger was appointed as a replacement supervisor by Strunk and Supervisor Thomas Courduff. Mininger was sworn into Mansfield's seat that evening.

"You're a known quantity and your service to the community is well documented," Courduff told Mininger.

He cited Mininger's work as a treasurer for the Milford Fire Company and as chairman of the Bucks County Airport Authority.

According to township solicitor Scott MacNair, Mininger can serve as a supervisor until the municipal election of 2021.

Other News

A conditional use hearing was held regarding Camp Jean's, a dog daycare and boarding business at 2200 Brick Tavern Road.

The business has been reportedly in operation on the property by LuJean Bernstein for over a decade and that certain issues with some neighbors only "blew up a little over a year ago," according to Bernstein's attorney.

Two hearings were already held earlier in the year in addition to a zoning hearing to bring the property into compliance with township regulations.

At issue from some neighbors of the property were concerns of sanitation, traffic and noise.

"What is the board prepared to do to make the property safe, sanitary and quiet?" neighbor Robert Forney asked. "I'm tired of hearing dogs barking at 6:30 Easter morning."

Neighbor Roxie Richards also said she was concerned about traffic in and out of the property. She also said she heard barking from the property in the middle of the night.

Bernstein said changes had been made to bring the property in compliance with zoning and with the wishes of her neighbors.

According to Bernstein, dog waste is picked up at multiple times of the day and placed in the trash. Also, the property is inspected by state dog wardens to make sure it is kept sanitary.

Buffering the property and reducing barking was accomplished by new plantings and solid fencing, according to Bernstein. Bernstein's attorney said that a completely no-barking condition on the property was realistically unenforceable.

Reports of barking coming exclusively from Camp Jean's were discounted by Lisa Bernstein, who also lives on the property. Barking, she said, also comes from other neighboring properties and the veterinary clinic and dog kennel on Mill Pond Road.

"We want this to end and make things more neighborly and do the right thing," Lisa Bernstein said.

Forney also voiced concerns that the conditional use of the property could continue into the future if the property is sold or changes hands.

MacNair said this was possible, as it was his legal opinion that a conditional use expiration could be challenged by a future property owner, even if the current owner put into the record that the use would expire when her ownership of the property ends.

Supervisors approved the use of the property with multiple conditions. The driveway and cartway are to be widened, and the hours of pickup and dropoff of dogs is to be limited to Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Other conditions include buffering to the satisfaction of township engineers with a maximum of 25 eastern red cedar trees with a minimum height of six feet at the front edge of the property, that there be no additional signage on the property and that sanitation continues as already testified by Bernstein.