Mini horse and goose pair adopted from Bucks County SPCA
Many already know a lot about two buddies named Waffles and Hemingway, a mini horse and goose that were at the Bucks County SPCA.
They're no longer up for adoption. Waffles and Hemingway have new digs in Montgomery County.
Nick and Maddie were really stoked to be at the SPCA. It was a big day.
The human couple patiently packed up the animal couple and took them home Wednesday.
