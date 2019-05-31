Missing Bucks woman found dead in Haycock Township
No danger to the public, state police say
HAYCOCK TWP., Pa. - A woman reported missing in January was found dead in Bucks County, state police said.
The body of Avery Berry, 34, was found Monday in a wooded area along Old Bethlehem Road in Haycock Township, state police said Friday.
Investigators said there is no danger to the public, but did not say how she died or what happened.
Authorities used dental records to identify her body.
Berry was last seen at her home on Oak Lane in Springfield Township on January 19.
