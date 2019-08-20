Montgomery County man went to Hollywood to act in movies. Now he is making one

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. - A Montgomery County man who moved out to Hollywood to star in movies now finds himself making them.

Aaron Scotti first fell in love with show business when he watched the series finale of "Friends" and the show revealed the behind-the-scenes production.

So Scotti did what most actors do. He went to acting school in New York for a few years and then drove from his hometown of Conshohocken, Montgomery County all the way to Hollywood.

"I never would've, could've written this life for myself," Scotti said.

Once he got there, Aaron landed roles in shows like "Two Broke Girls," "Grey's Anatomy" and "Scandal."

But then he got offered a role he wasn't expecting -- movie producer.

Scotti's new film, "The Peanut Butter Falcon," comes out Thursday. It's about a man with Down syndrome, played by Zack Gottsagen, who dreams of becoming a professional wrestler.

In the film, he runs away and meets Shia LaBeouf who helps him with his goal.

Aaron says "The Peanut Butter Falcon" is significant because it's the first film with a lead actor who has special needs.

"He reminded us why we do this in the first place very quickly. You know what I mean? We want to affect people in a positive way and Zack did that for us and now hopefully he gets to do that for everybody who is gonna see it," Scotti said.

Scotti says Zack and "The Peanut Butter Falcon" alone have given his journey a purpose.

"This is why I drove across the country I now know. This is bigger than me. This is bigger than movies or Hollywood," Scotti said.

To hopefully change the world a little bit for the better while realizing his own dreams.