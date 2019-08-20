Montgomery County man went to Hollywood to act in movies. Now he is making one
CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. - A Montgomery County man who moved out to Hollywood to star in movies now finds himself making them.
Aaron Scotti first fell in love with show business when he watched the series finale of "Friends" and the show revealed the behind-the-scenes production.
So Scotti did what most actors do. He went to acting school in New York for a few years and then drove from his hometown of Conshohocken, Montgomery County all the way to Hollywood.
"I never would've, could've written this life for myself," Scotti said.
Once he got there, Aaron landed roles in shows like "Two Broke Girls," "Grey's Anatomy" and "Scandal."
But then he got offered a role he wasn't expecting -- movie producer.
Scotti's new film, "The Peanut Butter Falcon," comes out Thursday. It's about a man with Down syndrome, played by Zack Gottsagen, who dreams of becoming a professional wrestler.
In the film, he runs away and meets Shia LaBeouf who helps him with his goal.
Aaron says "The Peanut Butter Falcon" is significant because it's the first film with a lead actor who has special needs.
"He reminded us why we do this in the first place very quickly. You know what I mean? We want to affect people in a positive way and Zack did that for us and now hopefully he gets to do that for everybody who is gonna see it," Scotti said.
Scotti says Zack and "The Peanut Butter Falcon" alone have given his journey a purpose.
"This is why I drove across the country I now know. This is bigger than me. This is bigger than movies or Hollywood," Scotti said.
To hopefully change the world a little bit for the better while realizing his own dreams.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
Future of Pottstown community center up in the air after Olivet announcement
On a steamy summer Monday night, dozens of kids sprinted up and down the court outside the Ricketts Center in Pottstown, a place many call home.Read More »
- Montgomery County man went to Hollywood to act in movies. Now he is making one
- US attorney seeks to block supervised drug center in Philly
- More charges likely in standoff that injured 6 officers
- KI pills to be distributed to people near nuclear plant
- 9 hurt after tree falls on Bucks swim club
- 'Preston's Pantry Project' collects 32,000+ pounds of food
Latest From The Newsroom
- Heat, humidity, and thunderstorm chances linger through Thursday
- Future of Pottstown community center up in the air after Olivet announcement
- Pottsville man, 61, killed in crash involving motorcycle, truck
- Tractor-trailer crash on I-78 sends driver to hospital
- IronPugs take the field at Coca-Cola Park Monday
- Police: Woman leaves 3 kids in car and hits the casino floor
- Updated Treating eczema in infancy could help prevent food allergies
- Legendary broadcaster Jack Whitaker got his start in Schuylkill County
- DeSales University helps new students break the ice with Character U challenge
- Emmaus Borough Council gets update from vision committee