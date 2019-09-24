Montgomery County teen devises clever trap for spotted lanternflies
We stomp them, and spray them, but a Montgomery County teen might have a better plan for getting rid of those nasty spotted lanternflies.
14-year-old Rachel Bergey started caring because they were hogging up the tree she likes to climb.
Then she found out she might not ever be able to climb her tree anymore if the spotted lanternfly did it what it does and kills trees.
So she got to work. When the bugs start crawling up the tree they hit the foil ring. They die about 24 hours later. She killed 1,200 of them in two weeks with just two traps.
Bergey is headed to Washington DC next month. She's one of 30 middle schoolers competing in a national science competition.
