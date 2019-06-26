Montgomery man sentenced in 'twisted plan' to sexually assault autistic girl

PHILADELPHIA - A federal judge has sentenced a Montgomery County man to more than 50 years in prison for what proseuctors called a "twisted plan" to sexually assault an autistic girl.

Federal Judge Gene Pratter sentenced 28-year-old John Brown to 52 years in prison and lifetime supervised release for sexually abusing an autistic girl for more than 18 months. The Norristown resident pleaded guilty in September 2017 to three counts of manufacturing sexually explicit images of his sexual abuse and one count each of distribution of pornographic images and possession of child pornography.

Federal investigators said Brown had a collection of thousands of pictures and videos of children being sexually abused and assaulted. The case was investigated by the FBI, the Willistown Police Department and the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Brown and his co-defendant manipulated and sexually assaulted an underage girl, who had been diagnosed with Autism and suffered from learning disabilities and mental health issues, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. The release does not name his co-defendant.

Authorities said Brown "duped" the victim into believing he was her teenage boyfriend by cutting his hair and shaving. Brown had sex with the girl, photographed and recorded her and provided his co-defendant with the pictures and videos. He was also accused of distributing the pictures and videos dozens of times over the Internet.

Investigators said they also discovered that Brown had a sexual relationship with two other underage girls and had been planning to meet with the father of an 11-year-old girl to engage in three-way sex with the child.

"Child exploitation is a pervasive problem - made more so by the accessibility of the interent and digital media - that demands and aggressvie response," U.S. Attorney William McSwain said in a prepared statement. "The allegations in this case are particularly disturbing because of the defendant's abuse of a child with learning disabilities and the efforts he took to gain her trust so he could victimize her."