More charges likely in standoff that injured 6 officers
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities said more charges are likely in the case of a Philadelphia man accused of barricading himself inside a house and shooting six police officers during a long standoff last week.
But District Attorney Larry Krasner also warned Monday that the investigation into the "factually complicated case" could take months because of the amount of evidence that must be reviewed.
Maurice Hill, 36, is charged with attempted murder, assault and other counts. He is accused of shooting at officers who were serving a drug warrant Wednesday and then keeping police at bay while he fired from inside a building.
Hill's attorney has not responded to a message seeking comment.
The six officers were released after being treated at hospitals. Four other men are charged with drug offenses.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
Future of Pottstown community center up in the air after Olivet announcement
On a steamy summer Monday night, dozens of kids sprinted up and down the court outside the Ricketts Center in Pottstown, a place many call home.Read More »
- Montgomery County man went to Hollywood to act in movies. Now he is making one
- US attorney seeks to block supervised drug center in Philly
- More charges likely in standoff that injured 6 officers
- KI pills to be distributed to people near nuclear plant
- 9 hurt after tree falls on Bucks swim club
- 'Preston's Pantry Project' collects 32,000+ pounds of food
Latest From The Newsroom
- Heat, humidity, and thunderstorm chances linger through Thursday
- Future of Pottstown community center up in the air after Olivet announcement
- Pottsville man, 61, killed in crash involving motorcycle, truck
- Tractor-trailer crash on I-78 sends driver to hospital
- IronPugs take the field at Coca-Cola Park Monday
- Police: Woman leaves 3 kids in car and hits the casino floor
- Updated Treating eczema in infancy could help prevent food allergies
- Legendary broadcaster Jack Whitaker got his start in Schuylkill County
- DeSales University helps new students break the ice with Character U challenge
- Emmaus Borough Council gets update from vision committee