More charges may be filed against accused gunman in Philadelphia police shootout

By:

Posted: Sep 05, 2019 02:50 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 02:50 PM EDT

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The man accused of shooting six Philadelphia police officers during a long standoff last month could face dozens more charges.

Maurice Hill was due in court Thursday, but officials reportedly postponed it because authorities are still interviewing cops in the investigation.

Police say Hill shot six officers who were serving a drug warrant at a home in the Nicetown-Tioga section of the city in August.

Hill is already charged with multiple counts of assault and attempted murder.

