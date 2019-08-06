Mother who fatally poisoned 2-year-old son sentenced to up to 50 years in prison

TULLYTOWN, Pa. - A Bucks County woman who fatally poisoned her two-year-old son by putting drugs in his sippy cup will serve up to 50 years in state prison.

Jennifer Clarey, 43, pleaded no contest Tuesday to third-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child.

Tullytown Borough Police had discovered the body of Mazikeen Curtis on a bed in August 2018 while assisting Bucks County Children and Youth Services during a welfare check at Clarey’s residence in the 500 block of Lovett Avenue.

Clarey will serve 25 to 50 years in prison.

Authorities say lab tests of the boy's sippy cup- which prosecutors stressed had a childproof lid - found toxic levels of Vicodin. They say toxic levels of the drug were also found in his blood.

Police were called to Clarey's Tullytown home in August 2018 for a wellness check found the boy and also reported finding Clarey with apparent self-inflicted wounds to her wrists.