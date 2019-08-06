Mother who fatally poisoned 2-year-old son sentenced to up to 50 years in prison
TULLYTOWN, Pa. - A Bucks County woman who fatally poisoned her two-year-old son by putting drugs in his sippy cup will serve up to 50 years in state prison.
Jennifer Clarey, 43, pleaded no contest Tuesday to third-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child.
Tullytown Borough Police had discovered the body of Mazikeen Curtis on a bed in August 2018 while assisting Bucks County Children and Youth Services during a welfare check at Clarey’s residence in the 500 block of Lovett Avenue.
Clarey will serve 25 to 50 years in prison.
Authorities say lab tests of the boy's sippy cup- which prosecutors stressed had a childproof lid - found toxic levels of Vicodin. They say toxic levels of the drug were also found in his blood.
Police were called to Clarey's Tullytown home in August 2018 for a wellness check found the boy and also reported finding Clarey with apparent self-inflicted wounds to her wrists.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
Mother who fatally poisoned 2-year-old son sentenced to up to 50 years in prison
Jennifer Clarey, 43, pleaded no contest Tuesday to third-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child.Read More »
- Real estate investment trust agrees to pay $7 million penalty after being charged with fraud
- Walmart customer arrested after making Temple University threats
- Pottstown spray park reopens
- Quakertown man found to be running drug ring behind bars
- Ex-drug ringleader who solicited drugs in jail gets more prison time
- Tractor-trailer fire, fuel leak closes Route 309 in Montco
Latest From The Newsroom
- Counselors available for students, staff after Exeter student killed in crash
- Updated National Night Out in Upper Macungie Township features live music, food trucks
- Fest Cam Photos: Monday, August 5th, 2019
- Authorities investigating online threats made against Bethlehem; DA says threat not credible
- 2 sisters have been volunteering at Musikfest for 3 decades
- Updated Salisbury Township public works employee, 2 vehicles struck after 3-car accident
- Trees near Northampton County park cut down for safety reasons
- Updated Jimmy Rollins inducted into Baseballtown Hall of Fame
- Updated Shoemakersville, Hamburg co-host National Night Out in northern Berks County
- Updated Cactus Blue Food Truck seeks to color your world with flavor