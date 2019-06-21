Multi-department police procession honors Perkasie Borough chief

PERKASIE, Pa. - How does a community say goodbye?

"Everybody knew him. Everybody knew him. It was a shocker," said Perkasie resident Carol Douglass.

For those in Perkasie and Sellersville, Bucks County, saying goodbye is a standing salute for a local hero.

A multi-department police procession paraded through the two boroughs, an honor to Perkasie Police Chief Steven Hillias, who served both communities since the 1990's.

"I think someone this high up in the police department and protected us deserves this," said Lori Campagna.

"It wasn't an in the line of duty death but significant to this department and community. Come Sunday morning will resume normal operations and it will hit because there will be an empty desk," said acting Chief Russ Closs.

The 49-year-old father of two died in front of family on Father's Day of a heart attack. Resident Shannon Vawter wanted her boys to have a front row seat to the community atmosphere.

"We love living next to a police station and we want them to see that police are welcoming and they do a service for us," she said.

Service done to recognizable faces.

Sellersville's Christopher Hough says that small town trust builds a sense of camaraderie lacking in bigger cities.

"In this climate right now there is a lot of separation. In a small town like this where you know the people and wave to them as you drive by, it's important to a small community," he said.

A small town that proves it has a big heart.