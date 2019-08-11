Nations top Cornhole players compete for cash prize
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. - The nation's top Cornhole players have come together in Montgomery County as they compete for more than 180,000 dollars in prize money.
The 2019 American Cornhole League World Championships are happening at the Valley Forge Casino Resort.
The event kicked off Tuesday and wraps up Sunday.
Male and female competitors of all ages are vying for titles in numerous categories.
