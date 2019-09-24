Neighbors react to Pottstown shooting that left 1 man dead
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Neighbors in Pottstown's Bright Hope community got a rude awakening.
"I just knew it happened right in front of his house," Avery Nascimentl of Pottstown said. "After that, I just knew it was gonna be a rough day after that. Gonna be a rough day for the community."
Gunfire erupted near the intersection of King and Scott streets, leaving a man dead.
"Three loud booms this morning, thought it was a construction company," Nascimentl said.
Neighbors say numerous elementary school children witnessed the end result of the shooting.
"I couldn't really look at his body no more," Nascimentl said. "Traumatizing."
"You got kids seeing you shooting other people and being on the floor and all this blood," Josiah Maldonado-Strunk said. "Can't be doing that with kids going to school, especially with an elementary school at the top of the hill."
Pottstown School District Community Relations Director John Armato says the shooting happened at the "critical hour" when 80% of Barth Elementary students are walking to school. The shooting notification from police sent the school into lockdown for an hour.
"We have video cameras at all of our entry points, so they're going to be monitored," Armato said. "So we are going to stay in that mode until we hear from the police department."
Those who live in the community walked around multiple crime scenes with police tape strewn around various locations.
"My little cousins never went to school because he watched it happen. So after that, it was 'Everybody stay in the house, there's no place to be outside right now,'" Nascimentl said.
Friends and family of the man who died are left to grieve as the investigation continues.
"He's a really good guy," Maldonado-Strunk said. "I don't know why anything had to happen to him."
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
17 months after fire, Quakertown wants building brought up to code
Saying they "have to take this to the next level," the Borough of Quakertown is ready to move forward with evaluating the property known as the Bush House Hotel.Read More »
- Missing 81-year-old man in Bucks County found safe
- School sent into lockdown by fatal shooting in Pottstown
- SCOTUS' DC sniper case examines teen murderers' sentences
- Pottstown celebrates Latin Heritage with annual festival
- History's Headlines: The Richard Moore House
- Tower Health, Drexel win bid to acquire children's hospital
Latest From The Newsroom
- School sent into lockdown by fatal shooting in Pottstown
- Washington Township woman receives Patriot Day Award for her nonstop volunteering efforts
- Moravian College has five confirmed cases of the mumps
- Police: Man sent threatening text mentioning mass shootings, pipe bombs
- Farmland for sale in Ontelaunee has ties to aviation history
- KidsPeace employee charged in sex assault of a juvenile
- 17 months after fire, Quakertown wants building brought up to code
- Neighbors react to Pottstown shooting that left 1 man dead
- Upper Saucon to develop commercial fire inspection program
- Rep. Houlahan co-authors op-ed about Trump, Ukraine allegations