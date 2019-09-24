Neighbors react to Pottstown shooting that left 1 man dead

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Neighbors in Pottstown's Bright Hope community got a rude awakening.

"I just knew it happened right in front of his house," Avery Nascimentl of Pottstown said. "After that, I just knew it was gonna be a rough day after that. Gonna be a rough day for the community."

Gunfire erupted near the intersection of King and Scott streets, leaving a man dead.

"Three loud booms this morning, thought it was a construction company," Nascimentl said.

Neighbors say numerous elementary school children witnessed the end result of the shooting.

"I couldn't really look at his body no more," Nascimentl said. "Traumatizing."

"You got kids seeing you shooting other people and being on the floor and all this blood," Josiah Maldonado-Strunk said. "Can't be doing that with kids going to school, especially with an elementary school at the top of the hill."

Pottstown School District Community Relations Director John Armato says the shooting happened at the "critical hour" when 80% of Barth Elementary students are walking to school. The shooting notification from police sent the school into lockdown for an hour.

"We have video cameras at all of our entry points, so they're going to be monitored," Armato said. "So we are going to stay in that mode until we hear from the police department."

Those who live in the community walked around multiple crime scenes with police tape strewn around various locations.

"My little cousins never went to school because he watched it happen. So after that, it was 'Everybody stay in the house, there's no place to be outside right now,'" Nascimentl said.

Friends and family of the man who died are left to grieve as the investigation continues.

"He's a really good guy," Maldonado-Strunk said. "I don't know why anything had to happen to him."