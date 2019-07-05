Southeastern PA

Suspect identified after off-duty police officer stabbed on Route 309 near Quakertown

Lansdale cop 'expected to make a full recovery'

By:

Posted: Jul 05, 2019 10:55 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 03:52 PM EDT

Suspect identified after off-duty police officer stabbed on Route 309 near Quakertown

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - A man is being charged after an off-duty Lansdale police officer was stabbed along Route 309 in Bucks County Friday morning.

Stephen Deatelhauser, 45, faces several charges, including aggravated assault.

It started with a 911 call reporting an erratic person walking along Route 309 near Tollgate Road, Richland Township police said.

A Richland Township officer responded and Deatelhauser pulled a knife, then ran into the nearby CVS and pulled the fire alarm, police said.

Deatelhauser then ran down Route 309 and an off-duty Lansdale officer tried to stop him.

The officer sustained a stab wound to his left shoulder, Bucks County district attorney Matt Weintraub said.

The Lansdale police chief said on Twitter the officer's injuries are not life-threatening and he is expected to make a full recovery.

Both the suspect and the officer are being treated at St. Luke's Hospital and will be released.

Deatelhauser is expected to be charged and arraigned in Quakertown Friday afternoon.

Weintraub will hold a news conference on the incident at 3:15 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Bucks County Justice Center.

The officer's name has not been released, but the chief told WFMZ's Jamie Stover he's been with the department for nine years.

Officers were seen looking at a knife on the ground along the highway.

Route 309 was closed in the area but has since reopened.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Southeastern PA News

Philadelphia Hourly Forecast

08:51 PM

  • E 5 mph
  • 26°
  • 84%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Southeastern PA Regional

Great-grandmother kills cobra at her Bucks County apartment

Great-grandmother kills cobra at her Bucks County apartment

Crews fight house fire in Warrington Township
Warrington Township Police Department

Crews fight house fire in Warrington Township

Quakertown discusses policy to keep workers safe from animal attacks
69 News

Quakertown discusses policy to keep workers safe from animal attacks

Pottstown police identify shooting victim

Pottstown police identify shooting victim

Pottstown police: Man shot in stomach

Pottstown police: Man shot in stomach

'Very small' fire still burning at Philadelphia refinery
Associated Press

'Very small' fire still burning at Philadelphia refinery

U.S. Route 422 closures, lane restrictions next week in Montgomery and Chester

U.S. Route 422 closures, lane restrictions next week in Montgomery and Chester

Montgomery County man dies after vehicle falls on him

Montgomery County man dies after vehicle falls on him

Deadly hit and run in Warrington Township

Deadly hit and run in Warrington Township

Multi-department police procession honors Perkasie Borough chief

Multi-department police procession honors Perkasie Borough chief

Sunrise Chef: Tom's All American BBQ in Quakertown

Sunrise Chef: Tom's All American BBQ in Quakertown

Wall Street yawns after Merck investor day
CNN

Wall Street yawns after Merck investor day

Large fire, explosions reported at refinery in Philadelphia

Large fire, explosions reported at refinery in Philadelphia

Heavy rain causes roof collapse at Acme in Montco

Heavy rain causes roof collapse at Acme in Montco

Lehigh County heroin dealer gets prison time in Bucks overdose death

Lehigh County heroin dealer gets prison time in Bucks overdose death

St. Luke's free summer lunch program makes healthy food available to kids

St. Luke's free summer lunch program makes healthy food available to kids

16.5 tons of cocaine seized from ship at Philadelphia port

16.5 tons of cocaine seized from ship at Philadelphia port

OSHA investigating worker death at Montgomery County meatpacking plant
FreeImages.com/Rotorhead

OSHA investigating worker death at Montgomery County meatpacking plant

Tight-knit community mourns Perkasie police chief who died suddenly

Tight-knit community mourns Perkasie police chief who died suddenly

Popular shortcut to Pa. Turnpike in Bucks County is closed

Popular shortcut to Pa. Turnpike in Bucks County is closed

Perkasie Police Chief Steven Hillias dies suddenly
Perkasie Borough Police Department | Facebook

Perkasie Police Chief Steven Hillias dies suddenly

Quakertown Community School District names new high school principal

Quakertown Community School District names new high school principal

Body of missing Nockamixon boater found

Body of missing Nockamixon boater found

Sly Fox set for grand opening of taphouse in Wyomissing
Tom Rader | 69 News

Sly Fox set for grand opening of taphouse in Wyomissing

Philadelphia man charged in rape of girl, 15, in Berks

Philadelphia man charged in rape of girl, 15, in Berks

Former public officials sentenced in money laundering scheme
iStock/junial

Former public officials sentenced in money laundering scheme

RSO to perform 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' in Reading, Philly

RSO to perform 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' in Reading, Philly

Police break ground on new Warrington Township police station

Police break ground on new Warrington Township police station

Boyertown Area School District to install cameras on buses

Boyertown Area School District to install cameras on buses

Lew Klein, Philadelphia TV pioneer, philanthropist, dies

Lew Klein, Philadelphia TV pioneer, philanthropist, dies

Family of missing Montgomery County boater asking for help

Family of missing Montgomery County boater asking for help

Quakertown students make case for why everyone should wear the same color graduation gowns

Quakertown students make case for why everyone should wear the same color graduation gowns

Man sentenced to death for raping, killing Grace Packer trying to get off death row

Man sentenced to death for raping, killing Grace Packer trying to get off death row

Perkasie police investigating road rage assault

Perkasie police investigating road rage assault

Chester County man accused of drilling holes in fitting room walls faces new charges

Chester County man accused of drilling holes in fitting room walls faces new charges

Philadelphia man sentenced for fatal drug overdose in Berks

Philadelphia man sentenced for fatal drug overdose in Berks

State police request help in locating missing Nockamixon boater
Jonathan Payne

State police request help in locating missing Nockamixon boater

Man killed after vehicle strikes telephone pole
Upper Southampton Township Police Department

Man killed after vehicle strikes telephone pole

KidsPeace receives $16,000 for foster families of opioid-impacted children
69 News

KidsPeace receives $16,000 for foster families of opioid-impacted children

5 accused of racking up thousands in unpaid turnpike tolls
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

5 accused of racking up thousands in unpaid turnpike tolls

Pottstown gets good financial grades
69 News

Pottstown gets good financial grades

Crews searching for boater who went missing from Lake Nockamixon
Jonathan Payne

Crews searching for boater who went missing from Lake Nockamixon

Doylestown museum gets its own category on Jeopardy

Doylestown museum gets its own category on Jeopardy

Community rallies around young Bucks cancer survivor

Community rallies around young Bucks cancer survivor

Springfield Elementary students throw pies at principal as reward for reaching reading goal

Springfield Elementary students throw pies at principal as reward for reaching reading goal

State Democratic Party adds to calls for lawmaker to resign
Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Caucus

State Democratic Party adds to calls for lawmaker to resign

Man killed in construction accident along Pa. Turnpike identified

Man killed in construction accident along Pa. Turnpike identified

Sikorsky closing Pennsylvania helicopter plant by year's end

Sikorsky closing Pennsylvania helicopter plant by year's end

Montco man victim of fatal motorcycle-tractor crash in Oley
69 News

Montco man victim of fatal motorcycle-tractor crash in Oley

Chester County cops help deliver baby girl before ambulance arrives

Chester County cops help deliver baby girl before ambulance arrives