Suspect identified after off-duty police officer stabbed on Route 309 near Quakertown

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - A man is being charged after an off-duty Lansdale police officer was stabbed along Route 309 in Bucks County Friday morning.

Stephen Deatelhauser, 45, faces several charges, including aggravated assault.

It started with a 911 call reporting an erratic person walking along Route 309 near Tollgate Road, Richland Township police said.

A Richland Township officer responded and Deatelhauser pulled a knife, then ran into the nearby CVS and pulled the fire alarm, police said.

Deatelhauser then ran down Route 309 and an off-duty Lansdale officer tried to stop him.

The officer sustained a stab wound to his left shoulder, Bucks County district attorney Matt Weintraub said.

The Lansdale police chief said on Twitter the officer's injuries are not life-threatening and he is expected to make a full recovery.

Both the suspect and the officer are being treated at St. Luke's Hospital and will be released.

Deatelhauser is expected to be charged and arraigned in Quakertown Friday afternoon.

Weintraub will hold a news conference on the incident at 3:15 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Bucks County Justice Center.

The officer's name has not been released, but the chief told WFMZ's Jamie Stover he's been with the department for nine years.

Officers were seen looking at a knife on the ground along the highway.

Route 309 was closed in the area but has since reopened.