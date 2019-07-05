Suspect identified after off-duty police officer stabbed on Route 309 near Quakertown
Lansdale cop 'expected to make a full recovery'
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - A man is being charged after an off-duty Lansdale police officer was stabbed along Route 309 in Bucks County Friday morning.
Stephen Deatelhauser, 45, faces several charges, including aggravated assault.
It started with a 911 call reporting an erratic person walking along Route 309 near Tollgate Road, Richland Township police said.
A Richland Township officer responded and Deatelhauser pulled a knife, then ran into the nearby CVS and pulled the fire alarm, police said.
Deatelhauser then ran down Route 309 and an off-duty Lansdale officer tried to stop him.
The officer sustained a stab wound to his left shoulder, Bucks County district attorney Matt Weintraub said.
The Lansdale police chief said on Twitter the officer's injuries are not life-threatening and he is expected to make a full recovery.
Both the suspect and the officer are being treated at St. Luke's Hospital and will be released.
Deatelhauser is expected to be charged and arraigned in Quakertown Friday afternoon.
Weintraub will hold a news conference on the incident at 3:15 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Bucks County Justice Center.
The officer's name has not been released, but the chief told WFMZ's Jamie Stover he's been with the department for nine years.
Officers were seen looking at a knife on the ground along the highway.
Route 309 was closed in the area but has since reopened.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
Man charged with aggravated assault after off-duty officer stabbed on Route 309
69 News obtained viewer video after a police officer was stabbed during a chase and takedown right in the middle of Route 309 in Bucks County.Read More »
- Suspect identified after off-duty police officer stabbed on Route 309 near Quakertown
- Fire damages home in Quakertown
- Pottstown parade features mythical new addition to Carousel
- Tom Hogan withdraws bid for 3rd term as Chester County DA
- Charges dropped in Phillies' Herrera domestic assault case
- Milford Township delays subdivision while pondering Route 663 problems
Latest From The Newsroom
- Bald eagle making recovery strides after accident in Hamburg
- Man charged with aggravated assault after off-duty officer stabbed on Route 309
- Northampton County's Mountain View Drive-in set to reopen 15 years after it closed
- Updated Motorcycle driver killed after crash in Lower Milford Township
- Tires break off dump truck, slam into house near Birdsboro
- July 4 keeps animal shelters busy
- Independence Day fires damage school, homes in Reading
- Updated Officer exposed to fentanyl while rescuing man who overdosed
- Updated FBI assists police, bomb squad in search in Emmaus
- Snow days may become school days under new Pennsylvania law