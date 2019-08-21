Officials break ground for Upper Bucks Rail Trail

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - There will soon be more happy trails for hikers in Bucks County.

Officials broke ground Wednesday for the "Upper Bucks Rail Trail" in Richland Township.

The $1.8 million project will stretch from Veterans Memorial Park to Lehigh County. When completed it will be a three-mile long, 12-foot wide multi-use trail.

It will connect Bucks County to the popular Saucon Rail Trail in Lehigh and Northampton counties.