Opiod overdose survivors gain support system in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - The Independence Blue Cross Foundation joined state and local leaders today in announcing $650,000 in funding to support drug use recovery.
The money will help staff from the"Warm Hand-Off" program, which allows certified recovery specialists to assist survivors and their families as they prepare for recovery after an overdose.
The money will also track the program's outcomes and continue its improvement.
