OSHA investigating worker death at Montgomery County meatpacking plant
SOUDERTON, Pa. - The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating after a worker was killed in a meatpacking plant in Montgomery County.
The worker death happened at the JBS Souderton beef processing plant. OSHA's investigation is expected to take six months.
No word on the details of how the worker died.
