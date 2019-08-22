Pa.man files $95 million lawsuit against Montgomery County-based Tree Expert Company

A Pennsylvania man is filing a more than $95 million lawsuit against Montgomery County-based Asplundh Tree Expert Company.

Roland Scornavacca, Jr., of Jefferson Township, is filing a federal employment discrimination and negligence lawsuit against the Willow-Grove based company.

He is seeking more than $95 million in compensatory and punitive damages due to an alleged pattern of hate -driven attacks committed at the company's worksites.

The suit alleges Scornavacca was subjected to routine physical abuse for a period of four months. The suit claims the man was berated with homophobic and transphobic slurs and encouraged to commit suicide.

The assaults are alleged to have culminated in a day in which Scornavacca was forced to fight two of his co-workers in order to "prove" his masculinity.

The lawsuit alleges the company refused to intervene after Scornavacca told his General Foreperson about the assaults.

69 News reached out to the company but has not heard back.