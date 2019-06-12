Perkasie police investigating road rage assault

PERKASIE, Pa. - Perkasie Borough police are investigating a road rage assault case that occurred on Friday

The victim of the assault reported that around 12:20 p.m. he was walking on Callowhill Street near Main Street when a passing motorist yelled at him.

The vehicle then turned around, returned to the scene, and a passenger got out of the vehicle and assaulted the victim.

The vehicle was described as a blue sedan occupied by two white males.