Perkasie police investigating road rage assault
PERKASIE, Pa. - Perkasie Borough police are investigating a road rage assault case that occurred on Friday
The victim of the assault reported that around 12:20 p.m. he was walking on Callowhill Street near Main Street when a passing motorist yelled at him.
The vehicle then turned around, returned to the scene, and a passenger got out of the vehicle and assaulted the victim.
The vehicle was described as a blue sedan occupied by two white males.
