Philadelphia Folk Festival held for 58th year
SCHWENKSVILLE, Pa. - In Montgomery County, a music festival that started before Woodstock is being held for its 58th year.
The Philadelphia Folk Festival is happening in the Schwenksville area. It's the longest continuously running outdoor festival of its kind in North America.
Organizers say this year's festival happening on the 50th anniversary of Woodstock is adding a special touch.
"I don't believe there would be so many festivals of so many different types if it weren't for Woodstock. Woodstock sort of broke all the ground for us and said hey this can happen," said festival director Lisa Shwartz.
The folk festival continues Sunday.
Legendary musician David Crosby will be the featured artist. Crosby performed at Woodstock.
The Philadelphia Folk Festival is happening in the Schwenksville area. It's the longest continuously running outdoor festival of its kind in North America.
