Philadelphia police commissioner: Resignation was voluntary
PHILADELPHIA - Former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said his abrupt resignation was completely voluntary and he has never "sought retribution" on anyone.
Speaking outside police headquarters Wednesday, Ross said his love for the city compelled him to make a decision that was bigger than him.
Ross resigned Tuesday, a day after two female officers said their complaints of being physically and verbally harassed by supervisors and colleagues were ignored by department brass.
One woman said Ross ignored her reports of sexual harassment because she broke off an affair with Ross.
Ross said he's "never sought retribution on a person, personally or professionally."
The suit claims members of the police department engaged in sexual harassment and racial and gender discrimination against them.
The women will ask a federal judge Wednesday to protect them from retaliation on the job
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
Chester County priest charged for allegedly stealing $98K from church
Joseph McLoone is accused of stealing donations and giving himself unauthorized raisesRead More »
- Philadelphia police commissioner: Resignation was voluntary
- Reward offered for information on Pottstown shooting suspects
- Future of Pottstown community center up in the air after Olivet announcement
- Montgomery County man went to Hollywood to act in movies. Now he is making one
- US attorney seeks to block supervised drug center in Philly
- More charges likely in standoff that injured 6 officers
Latest From The Newsroom
- Reading police ID victim of fatal shooting inside apartment
- Rehoboth Beach commissioners approve lodging tax
- More details emerge about fundraiser for boy shot in Reading
- City Center announces plan for Downtown Allentown market
- USPS holds job fair to fill vacancies, showcase careers
- After spin-off from Novartis, Alcon reports 2nd quarter loss
- Reading Royals will skate into 2019-20 season with new look
- Chester County priest charged for allegedly stealing $98K from church
- Crews making quick work of new Wawa at The Knitting Mills
- Apple-picking season arrives early at Grim's Orchard