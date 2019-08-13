Philly Orchestra rescinds invitation to Placido Domingo

Getty Images Placido Domingo presents Giovanna d'Arco at the Royal Theater on July 12, 2019, in Madrid.

Getty Images Placido Domingo presents Giovanna d'Arco at the Royal Theater on July 12, 2019, in Madrid.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Orchestra has rescinded an invitation to have opera legend Placido Domingo appear at its opening night concert after an Associated Press story revealed numerous sexual harassment accusations against him.

"We are committed to providing a safe, supporting, respectful, and appropriate environment for the orchestra and staff, for collaborating artists and composers, and for our audiences and communities," the orchestra said in a post on its social media sites.

An AP story revealed many women said Domingo tried to pressure them into sexual relationships by dangling jobs and then sometimes punishing the women professionally when they refused his advances.

Domingo called the allegations "deeply troubling and, as presented inaccurate," adding "I believed that all of my interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual."

Seven of Domingo's nine accusers told the AP they feel their careers were adversely impacted after they rejected his advances, with some saying that roles he promised never materialized.

This is the first organization to act against Domingo since the report came out Tuesday morning.

Domingo was slated to join several other musicians at the Philadelphia Orchestra's opening night September 18.