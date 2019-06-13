Police break ground on new Warrington Township police station
WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Warrington Township, Bucks County got down and dirty Thursday.
They broke ground for a new, state-of-the-art police station.
It will include a training center and an evidence processing center. The carports will be made of solar panels to produce energy to offset the costs to power the facility.
It's expected to be completed by late summer or early fall of 2020.
