Philadelphia officers hurt in 'active and ongoing' shooting

PHILADELPHIA - Several Philadelphia police officers have been injured in an "active and ongoing" shooting situation in the city.

Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted there was at least one suspect firing at police officers Wednesday afternoon.

A police spokesman confirmed the shooting in the Tioga-Nicetown section of the city, but he offered no other information.

Temple University tweeted that it has locked down its Health Sciences Center Campus, where several wounded officers have been taken for treatment.

Aerial video shows a massive police presence in a neighborhood with dozens of police cars and officers, many of them with their guns drawn.

One officer appeared injured and was taken away in a police car. Video also showed two other officers carrying a man and putting them in the back of a police car.

The city's police union has told WPVI-TV that six officers have been wounded but that none of their injuries appears to be life-threatening.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said numerous agents are responding to the scene to assist Philadelphia police.