Police looking for 2 women who allegedly abducted woman, forced her to withdraw money
WEST NORRITON TWP., Pa. - Police in Montgomery County are looking for two women who allegedly abducted a woman and forced her to withdraw money from her bank back in July.
The two women approached the 76-year-old at a Marshall's Department Store in West Norriton Township on July 11, police said in a news release.
One of the women displayed a black semi-automatic firearm inside a purse and told the victim not to scream, or they would kill her family, West Norriton Township police said.
They all left the store and sat in the victim's car for about an hour discussing the victim's bank accounts and her ability to make large withdrawals of $6,000, police said. One suspect left the vehicle in an unknown direction.
The suspect had the woman drive to her Wells Fargo Bank, with the gun pressed into her ribs, police said.
One suspect waited outside of the bank on foot as the victim withdrew $1,500, police said.
The suspect had the 76-year-old drive to a Home Depot in West Norriton Township where she was robbed of the money, jewelry and cash in her wallet, township police said.
The two women threatened to kill the victim's husband and family if she alerted police or did not return to the car from the bank, police said.
One suspect was described as having light to medium skin, between the ages of 50 and 60 years old,
She was between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-5, weighed 140 pounds, and had black hair with yellow and pink braids across her forehead.
The second suspect was described as being between 35 and 45 years old, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 and having a medium complexion. She had long black braided hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Mark Wassmer at mwassmer@wntwp.com.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
Pottstown Borough Council, neighbors discuss future of Ricketts Center
Many in Pottstown say they're hopeful for a resolution after learning that the Olivet Boys and Girls Club will no longer be offering programming at the Ricketts Center on Beech Street.Read More »
- School district's tax rate flub led to $900K deficit
- Officials break ground for Upper Bucks Rail Trail
- Police looking for 2 women who allegedly abducted woman, forced her to withdraw money
- Chester County priest charged for allegedly stealing $98K from church
- Philadelphia police commissioner: Resignation was voluntary
- Pottstown police investigating West Third Street shooting
Latest From The Newsroom
- Young heart disease survivor to lead Lehigh Valley Heart Walk
- Senator Casey reads from Mueller Report, supports Biden in Bethlehem Township
- Pottstown police have stepped up patrols, community involvement in response to shootings
- Boy makes his birthday about someone else by donating tent to homeless man
- Reading man fatally shot inside city apartment building
- Easton couple says the proof is in the pudding
- Updated Pottstown Borough Council, neighbors discuss future of Ricketts Center
- Updated LVPC looks to the future with FutureLV
- Updated Neighbors speak out after man is shot and killed in Reading apartment
- Hot rodder gives kids ride in a unique home-built vehicle