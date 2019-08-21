Police looking for 2 women who allegedly abducted woman, forced her to withdraw money

WEST NORRITON TWP., Pa. - Police in Montgomery County are looking for two women who allegedly abducted a woman and forced her to withdraw money from her bank back in July.

The two women approached the 76-year-old at a Marshall's Department Store in West Norriton Township on July 11, police said in a news release.

One of the women displayed a black semi-automatic firearm inside a purse and told the victim not to scream, or they would kill her family, West Norriton Township police said.

They all left the store and sat in the victim's car for about an hour discussing the victim's bank accounts and her ability to make large withdrawals of $6,000, police said. One suspect left the vehicle in an unknown direction.

The suspect had the woman drive to her Wells Fargo Bank, with the gun pressed into her ribs, police said.

One suspect waited outside of the bank on foot as the victim withdrew $1,500, police said.

The suspect had the 76-year-old drive to a Home Depot in West Norriton Township where she was robbed of the money, jewelry and cash in her wallet, township police said.

The two women threatened to kill the victim's husband and family if she alerted police or did not return to the car from the bank, police said.

One suspect was described as having light to medium skin, between the ages of 50 and 60 years old,

She was between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-5, weighed 140 pounds, and had black hair with yellow and pink braids across her forehead.

The second suspect was described as being between 35 and 45 years old, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 and having a medium complexion. She had long black braided hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Mark Wassmer at mwassmer@wntwp.com.